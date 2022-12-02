UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Resume Work In OSCE After 'Russophobic Hysteria' Ends - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has a future, and Russia is ready to resume work in the organization after the "Russophobic hysteria" is ended, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Friday.

"Despite the current problems, we believe that the OSCE has a future.

The organization is still in demand as a platform for equal and mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation. When the Russophobic hysteria ends, we will be ready to restore work in the OSCE together. But it will have to be done on a new basis, since the previous approaches have thoroughly discredited themselves," Lukashevich said at the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz.

