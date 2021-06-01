Russia Ready to Resume Work of Russia-NATO Council - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Moscow is ready to resume the work of the Russia-NATO Council, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"When we are called upon to meet with our colleagues from the North Atlantic Alliance, to resume the activities of the Russia-NATO council, we say: 'Yes, we are ready.

' First of all, let the military begin to talk about what the real situation on the ground is now, including taking into account the gross violation by our NATO colleagues of the agreements concluded in the late 90s that NATO will not deploy significant military forces on territories of new members," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov added that Moscow sees no "added value" in the discussion of Ukraine within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council.