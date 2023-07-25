Russia Ready to Return to Grain Deal if All Obligations Implemented - Kremlin Aide

Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Deal if obligations concerning Moscow are implemented, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that the deal is suspended for now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Deal if obligations concerning Moscow are implemented, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that the deal is suspended for now.

"We have ceased our participation in this deal since July 18, but we are ready to return to participation if our obligations, which were accepted in relation to Russia, are actually implemented in practice.

That is, the deal - it has not been completely ended, it has simply been suspended, since the Russian part of the so-called package solution - it is not being implemented," Ushakov told reporters.