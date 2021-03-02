Russia Ready to Return to Open Skies Treaty - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russia is ready to return to the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables its signatories to exchange unarmed military surveillance flights, but the United States has not yet made a decision on the agreement, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia said that if the United States returns to this treaty, we will return too. The United States says it is studying and considering it and has not yet decided," Matviyenko said.