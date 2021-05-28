UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Revive Dialogue With EU, Unclear When EU Will Be Ready For That - Envoy

Russia Ready to Revive Dialogue With EU, Unclear When EU Will Be Ready for That - Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia is ready to revive dialogue with the European Union but it remains unclear when the European Union itself will be ready for that, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"Once again, I say that we are ready for dialogue with the European Union; Russia is known to have never closed doors [for negotiations] ... When will the European Union become ready for the revival of dialogue with Russia? Honestly speaking, I do not know," Chizhov said.

