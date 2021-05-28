Russia Ready to Revive Former Formats of Cooperation With EU, May Consider New Ones -Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian is ready to revive former formats of cooperation with the European Union, but could also consider new ones, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"We are ready for resuming the formats of cooperation we had before the current crisis.

At the same time, we do not speak about the automatic revival of the whole dialogue architecture, which existed in the past. It is necessary to jointly assess new forms of cooperation in a creative way, if necessary," Chizhov said.

"However, the principles that must determine our relations remain the same: these are a mutual respect, the respect of each other's interests, equality and the joint responsibility for the future of our common continent," the diplomat added.