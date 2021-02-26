UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Revive Multilateral Afghan Talks In Moscow Any Time - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Russia Ready to Revive Multilateral Afghan Talks in Moscow Any Time - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia stands ready to welcome all stakeholders in the Afghan peace process back to Moscow, which has hosted several rounds of talks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

The diplomat spoke to the press after a meeting in Moscow with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar.

"Russia has reaffirmed its principled policy of providing all possible assistance to create the conditions for the intra-Afghan national reconciliation ... We will be ready at any moment to bring back the Moscow format, in which all the key states of the region and the US are present," Lavrov said.

He said Russia would continue its efforts to help Afghanistan onto the path toward reconciliation both through bilateral contacts and within the expanded troika of Russia, the US and China, plus Pakistan.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been struggling to agree a peace deal during US-brokered talks in Doha. Their start in September coincided with a rise in violence on the ground. With only two months left until the deadline for the US to pull troops from Afghanistan, the future of the talks is grim.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Doha September All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

21 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.