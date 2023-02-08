UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Satisfy Mauritania's Food, Fertilizers Demand - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Russia is ready to satisfy Mauritania's demand for food, fertilizers and energy supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Russia is ready to satisfy Mauritania's demand for food, fertilizers and energy supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our friends are interested in supplying Russia with hydrocarbon fuel, food, and fertilizers.

We have talked about this today in detail. We are ready to meet the demand for these goods from Mauritania and other African countries," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

More Stories From World

