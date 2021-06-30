UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Search For Balance Of Interests With US - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Russia Ready to Search for Balance of Interests With US - Lavrov

Russia is ready to search for a balance of interests with the United States, and not only on the issues of strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia is ready to search for a balance of interests with the United States, and not only on the issues of strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to find such a balance, I hope that the Americans will also mature before that and will seek such a balance not only in the sphere of strategic stability, but also in all other areas where we have problems, and there are many of them," Lavrov said after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the meeting between Russian and US delegations on strategic stability may take place before mid-July.

"In the coming days, I hope until mid-July, we are planning a meeting of delegations that should consider the tasks set by the presidents in the field of strategic stability and arms control, arms limitation. And here we have full understanding with our US partners that we will begin the conversation with the presentation by each of the parties of their vision of new negotiations, their content and subject," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Russia Antalya United States May All Top

Recent Stories

Black holes swallow 2 neutron stars: Prof Hafi say ..

1 minute ago

Man drown in river Hazro

1 minute ago

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan prot ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Determined to Get US Into Negotiations on ..

4 minutes ago

Ashrafi vows launching vigorous campaign to respec ..

7 minutes ago

French Government Concerned by Rapid Spread of Del ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.