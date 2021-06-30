Russia Ready to Search for Balance of Interests With US - Lavrov

Russia is ready to search for a balance of interests with the United States, and not only on the issues of strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia is ready to search for a balance of interests with the United States, and not only on the issues of strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to find such a balance, I hope that the Americans will also mature before that and will seek such a balance not only in the sphere of strategic stability, but also in all other areas where we have problems, and there are many of them," Lavrov said after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the meeting between Russian and US delegations on strategic stability may take place before mid-July.

"In the coming days, I hope until mid-July, we are planning a meeting of delegations that should consider the tasks set by the presidents in the field of strategic stability and arms control, arms limitation. And here we have full understanding with our US partners that we will begin the conversation with the presentation by each of the parties of their vision of new negotiations, their content and subject," Lavrov added.