UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Search For Balance Of Interests With US - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia Ready to Search for Balance of Interests With US - Lavrov

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia is ready to search for a balance of interests with the United States, and not only on the issues of strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to find such a balance, I hope that the Americans will also mature before that and will seek such a balance not only in the sphere of strategic stability, but also in all other areas where we have problems, and there are many of them," Lavrov said after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya.

The Russian top diplomat also said that the meeting between Russian and US delegations on strategic stability may take place before mid-July.

"In the coming days, I hope until mid-July, we are planning a meeting of delegations that should consider the tasks set by the presidents in the field of strategic stability and arms control, arms limitation.

And here we have full understanding with our US partners that we will begin the conversation with the presentation by each of the parties of their vision of new negotiations, their content and subject," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian foreign minister, both countries have a mutual understanding about what to expect from each other and the willingness to begin negotiations based on these expectations. Lavrov further noted that the Russian side proposed a "security equation," which would include all types of weapons that can affect strategic stability, including nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive and defensive.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Antalya United States May All From Top

Recent Stories

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

20 minutes ago

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is t ..

31 minutes ago

India takes advance steps to mitigate COVID-19 thi ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

1 hour ago

Inherent skills of technologists must be harnessed ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.