Russia Ready To Seek Peaceful Resolution Of Ukraine Conflict - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 02:00 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Despite West's failure to comply with the UN Charter, Russia is ready to seeks a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine Conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They do not care for the UN Charter, they refer to the international law only when they believe that these tools can be used against someone, in this case against Russia.

They will not succeed, it is too primitive. If they really want someone to comply with the UN Charter and other documents of international law, they have to comply with the same norms themselves. But this, nevertheless, does not mean that we do not want and do not seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict," Putin said at a work lunch with the heads of the African delegations on Ukraine.

