Russia Ready to Sell Intellectual Property Rights for Its COVID-19 Vaccines - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia is ready to ensure the sale of intellectual property rights for its coronavirus vaccines and make them at the production sites of foreign partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia has registered two vaccines against the coronavirus infection so far. The first one, Sputnik V, was registered in August by the Gamaleya research institute, and the second, dubbed EpiVacCorona, in mid-October by the Vector research center.

"We are ready to ensure the sale of intellectual property, and, most importantly, we are ready to produce this vaccine or these vaccines at the production sites of our foreign partners. They have this equipment. And I want to emphasize this without compromising vaccinations in Russia itself since we still have to purchase or create this equipment. We are ready to work with our partners," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital.

According to the leader, the main issue is currently to ensure the required volume of the vaccines' industrial production, as there are certain problems associated with the lack of the necessary equipment to start mass production.

"In this regard, I would like to say two things. Firstly, we will have to ensure in the first instance the vaccination of Russian citizens, our people, to protect their health from this dangerous infection. Secondly, we do not just refuse, we will be happy to work and are already working in foreign markets," Putin said.

Russia is ready to boost cooperation on vaccines against the new coronavirus infection in the scientific field with foreign partners, the president also said.

In addition, the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the Gamaleya and Vector research institutes for developing effective vaccines.

"The key is to make them safe and effective. And these two requirements are met both in the first and in the second cases � both in the case of Sputnik V and the Vector vaccine. The third vaccine is on its way," Putin said.

The president also noted that tests of the Russian vaccines were going without failures and both had proved their effectiveness. Within the context, Putin expressed hopes that mass vaccination would be possible in late 2020.