Russia Ready to Sell Su-57E Modern Fighter Jet to Strategic Partners - State Arms Exporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia is ready to sell the Su-57E modern fighter jet to its strategic partners, the consultations with several countries are underway, Director General of the Russian state arms exporter (Rosoboronexport) Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on the threshold of the IDEX-2021 military exhibition.

IDEX-2021 will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 21-25.

"We are currently holding preliminary consultations with several countries on deliveries of multipurpose fifth-generation fighters of Su-57E. Rosoboronexport is ready to propose Su-57E to the Russian partners in case of their interest," Mikheev said.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.