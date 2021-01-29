UrduPoint.com
Fri 29th January 2021

Russia Ready to Send 100Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to EU in 2021 Q2 - Vaccine Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) can deliver 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of the year, when the main part of the domestic mass vaccination campaign is completed, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine.

"After completion of the main part of mass vaccination in Russia, RDIF can provide EU with 100 mln doses of #SputnikV vaccine for 50 mln people in Q2 2021 (subject to EMA [European Medicines Agency] approval). Sputnik V is registered in 15 countries and documents have been submitted for EMA rolling review," the statement read.

