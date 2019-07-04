UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Settle INF Dispute With US On Basis Of Mutual Transparency - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia remains prepared to solve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty dispute with the United States but on the basis of mutual transparency measures, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"We are still ready to solve the problem on the basis of mutual transparency measures and to discuss possible ways to stabilize the situation and ensure predictability in this area after August 2, when the procedure for withdrawing from the treaty, launched by Washington, will be completed, however, we have not seen any interest in such a conversation from the United States," Ermakov said.

