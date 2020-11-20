Russia Ready to Share Experience in Combating COVID-19 With APEC Partners - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia has accumulated solid clinical and scientific experience in the fight against coronavirus and is ready to share it with all Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, the priority issue is joining efforts in the fight against coronavirus ... And Russia has something to offer our partners and friends here. We have accumulated solid scientific and clinical experience in this area," Putin told the APEC Leaders' Meeting held virtually.