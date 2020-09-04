Russia Ready to Share Experience of COVID-19 Vaccine, Drug Development With BRICS - Lavrov

Russia is ready to share its experience of developing a vaccine and treatments against COVID-19 with its partners in BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting of the organization's top diplomats

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa comprise the five members of BRICS.

"Let me remind you that the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, was registered recently. Russian scientists have developed treatments against the coronavirus disease. And we are ready to share this experience with other countries, including, of course, our friends in BRICS," the foreign minister stated.

With regard to BRICS, in particular, Lavrov said the fight against the coronavirus continued to be among the organization's priorities at the moment.

The minister specifically mentioned the support extended by Brazil, India and South Africa to Russia's and China's efforts for combating the pandemic.

"All of them gratefully accepted the statement made by our Chinese colleague and me that we are interested in the widest possible cooperation, including with the participation of our friends in BRICS," Lavrov said.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was registered on August 11.