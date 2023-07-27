Russia Ready to Ship 25,000-50,000 Tonnes of Grain to Some African States for Free - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is ready to deliver 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea and a number of other African countries for free, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"To be specific, I would like to add that in coming months, in coming three-four months, we will be ready to supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain for free. We will ensure free delivery of this production to consumers as well," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.