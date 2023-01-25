Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is ready to send the fertilizer stuck in European ports due to sanctions to Syria free of charge to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation there, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia is ready to send the fertilizer stuck in European ports due to sanctions to Syria free of charge to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation there, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"The record price hike is noticed first and foremost when it comes to food - overall about 68% of Syrian population needs food assistance and this requires that everyone, including donors, make immediate efforts to rectify the situation and help the agriculture sector in Syria including through fertilizer supplies," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting. "Our country stands ready to free of charge send to Damascus a shipment of fertilizers which were blocked by the European Union countries because of anti-Russia sanctions.

"

Nebenzia also noted it might be impossible to bring these fertilizers into Syria due to the US Caesar Act.

Russia and Syria have previously drawn the attention of the United Nations to the issue and expect to hear what it has done to address the problem, the ambassador said.

The humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening, and it has nothing to do with either actions by Damascus or the Ukraine crisis, Nebenzia highlighted.

"The main reason here is unilateral sanctions imposed by Western states against Syria," he stated.

Earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the fact that Russian ammonia products are located at European ports and cannot be shipped out is "too bad."