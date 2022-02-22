Russia Ready to Show Ukraine What Real Decommunization Means - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia is ready to show Ukraine what is a real decommunization is like, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Now, the grateful descendants have torn down monuments to Lenin. They call it decommunization.

Do you want decommunization? Well then, we are fine with that. But you should not, as they say, stop halfway. We are ready to show you what a real decommunization means for Ukraine," Putin said in a national address shortly before recognizing the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.