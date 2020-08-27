UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Start COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies To Brazil In November - RDIF

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia Ready to Start COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies to Brazil in November - RDIF

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday that Russia is ready to start deliveries of the newly registered COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil in November.

Earlier in August, RDIF and the Brazilian state of Parana agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"We see three elements of cooperation with Brazil on the vaccine: conducting clinical trials, producing the vaccine, not only for the Brazilian market, but also for the entire Latin America ... And we are ready to deliver the vaccine to Brazil, and these deliveries can begin as early as November. This makes the Russian vaccine very different from a number of others, because we believe that in November and December we can deliver a significant amount of the vaccine to the state of Parana and to Brazil as a whole," Dmitriev stated.

The RDIF CEO also noted that Russia had already transferred to Brazil results of the first and second phases of clinical trials. According to Dmitriev, Russia would like to produce about 200 million doses of the vaccine per year, while the current capacity envisages 60 million doses.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered Sputnik V as the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. Though the vaccine is still underway with the third ” last ” phase of clinical trials, as per the protocols of the World Health Organization, Russian health officials said it had proven the capability to produce stable immunity against the coronavirus.

