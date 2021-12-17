UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Start Security Talks With US 'Even Tomorrow' - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:54 PM

Russia Ready to Start Security Talks With US 'Even Tomorrow' - Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to start talks with the United States on security guarantees "even tomorrow," and Geneva has already been proposed as a host of negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia is ready to start talks with the United States on security guarantees "even tomorrow," and Geneva has already been proposed as a host of negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are ready immediately, even tomorrow - literally tomorrow, on Saturday, December 18 - to start negotiations with the United States in a third country. In this regard, Geneva has already been proposed to the Americans in order to launch these important negotiations on the basis of those two draft documents that you have and which we expect to promote, expecting a constructive response from the United States," Ryabkov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States December From

Recent Stories

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washin ..

UAE, US conclude Joint Military Dialogue in Washington

32 minutes ago
 APS martyrs paid tribute

APS martyrs paid tribute

46 minutes ago
 Governor cuts Christmas cake, felicitates Christia ..

Governor cuts Christmas cake, felicitates Christian community

46 minutes ago
 China release rare fish into Yangtze river tributa ..

China release rare fish into Yangtze river tributary

46 minutes ago
 UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.