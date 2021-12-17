Russia Ready to Start Security Talks With US 'Even Tomorrow' - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia is ready to start talks with the United States on security guarantees "even tomorrow," and Geneva has already been proposed as a host of negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are ready immediately, even tomorrow - literally tomorrow, on Saturday, December 18 - to start negotiations with the United States in a third country. In this regard, Geneva has already been proposed to the Americans in order to launch these important negotiations on the basis of those two draft documents that you have and which we expect to promote, expecting a constructive response from the United States," Ryabkov told a press conference.