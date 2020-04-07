UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccines On Humans In June

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Russia ready to start testing coronavirus vaccines on humans in June

The head of a top Russian research centre told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that his lab was ready to start human trials of experimental coronavirus vaccines in June

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The head of a top Russian research centre told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that his lab was ready to start human trials of experimental coronavirus vaccines in June.

Rinat Maksyutov, head of the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Centre, said his facility proposed first-phase clinical trials of three vaccines from June 29, on 180 volunteers.

Maksyutov was speaking during a video-link meeting between Putin and the heads of top research centres.

"Groups of volunteers have already been formed," he told Putin, adding that a lot of people wanted to take part in the trials.

"We have already received more than 300 applications."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin June From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

52 minutes ago

SSP distributes ration bags among poor people

28 seconds ago

New Jersey COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by Single-Day ..

29 seconds ago

QWP demands conducting of laboratories for testing ..

32 seconds ago

Actions to be taken against responsible of wheat, ..

34 seconds ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Reaches Its Peak in Serbia - Chi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.