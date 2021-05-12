Russia Ready to Step Up Efforts to Resume Palestinian-Israeli Talks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia is ready to step up efforts to resume the negotiation process between Israel and Palestine, including with the use of the capabilities of the middle East Quartet of international mediators, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the ambassadors of Palestine and Jordan to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal and Khaled Shawabkeh, respectively, at the request of the ambassadors.

"During the conversation, the ambassadors conveyed the agreed position of their countries on the escalation of tensions in East Jerusalem and around the Gaza Strip. They stressed the illegality of Israel's plans to evict Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, as well as the inadmissibility of forceful actions in the Al-Aqsa mosque complex.

In connection with the rapid deterioration of the security situation, a common point of view was expressed on the need to end violence and to resume stable Palestinian-Israeli negotiation process as soon as possible in order to reach a compromise solution on all issues of the final status," the ministry said after the meeting.

"The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to further build up efforts in this direction, including with the use of the capabilities of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," the ministry added.