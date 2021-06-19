Russia Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Iran Under New President - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russia is ready to enhance the comprehensive cooperation with Iran during the presidency of the newly-elected leader, Ebrahim Raisi, the Russian embassy in Tehran said on Saturday.

A congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Raisi was delivered to Tehran earlier in the day, the embassy said.

"We treat the choice of the Iranian people with respect. We are ready to consistently strengthen the collaboration with Iran in all directions, as we did during the previous Iranian presidents," a statement read.

Moscow counts on Tehran to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation on both the international and regional agendas, as well as in the bilateral framework, the embassy said.

The Iranian presidential election took place on Friday. According to the preliminary official results, top judge Ebrahim Raisi is in the lead with over 62 percent of the vote, or 17.8 million out of 28.6 million valid votes. All his competitors have already recognized Raisi's victory.