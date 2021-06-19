UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Strengthen Cooperation With Iran Under New President - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Iran Under New President - Embassy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russia is ready to enhance the comprehensive cooperation with Iran during the presidency of the newly-elected leader, Ebrahim Raisi, the Russian embassy in Tehran said on Saturday.

A congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Raisi was delivered to Tehran earlier in the day, the embassy said.

"We treat the choice of the Iranian people with respect. We are ready to consistently strengthen the collaboration with Iran in all directions, as we did during the previous Iranian presidents," a statement read.

Moscow counts on Tehran to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation on both the international and regional agendas, as well as in the bilateral framework, the embassy said.

The Iranian presidential election took place on Friday. According to the preliminary official results, top judge Ebrahim Raisi is in the lead with over 62 percent of the vote, or 17.8 million out of 28.6 million valid votes. All his competitors have already recognized Raisi's victory.

Related Topics

Election Iran Russia Vote Tehran Vladimir Putin Lead All From Top Million

Recent Stories

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

19 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

19 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

32 minutes ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

34 minutes ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

41 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.