(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow is ready to study Havana's possible offers on further strengthening the Cuban defense potential, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Moscow is ready to study Havana's possible offers on further strengthening the Cuban defense potential, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Defense cooperation is a key area of the bilateral partnership, the ambassador recalled.

"As it is known, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces are largely fitted with weapons and military equipment made in the Soviet Union and Russia, including air defense facilities and coastal gun-missile integrated weapon systems. Relevant service and repairs, delivery of spare parts and components, as well as solution of other related tasks are needed to maintain combat readiness. We take into consideration these needs in our cooperation. We are ready to study our partners' possible offers on further strengthening the Republic of Cuba's defense potential," Guskov said.