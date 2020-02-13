UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Study Havana's Offers On Strengthening Cuba's Defense Capacity- Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Russia Ready to Study Havana's Offers on Strengthening Cuba's Defense Capacity- Ambassador

Moscow is ready to study Havana's possible offers on further strengthening the Cuban defense potential, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Moscow is ready to study Havana's possible offers on further strengthening the Cuban defense potential, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Defense cooperation is a key area of the bilateral partnership, the ambassador recalled.

"As it is known, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces are largely fitted with weapons and military equipment made in the Soviet Union and Russia, including air defense facilities and coastal gun-missile integrated weapon systems. Relevant service and repairs, delivery of spare parts and components, as well as solution of other related tasks are needed to maintain combat readiness. We take into consideration these needs in our cooperation. We are ready to study our partners' possible offers on further strengthening the Republic of Cuba's defense potential," Guskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Havana Cuba Weapon

Recent Stories

OPPO – Proud Partner of Pakistan Super League 20 ..

7 minutes ago

LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in ..

10 minutes ago

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans to ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas ministry resolves 6,735 complaints of exp ..

4 minutes ago

Private 'tanker mafia' fleecing residents of feder ..

1 minute ago

Turkey: Industrial output rises 8.6% in December

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.