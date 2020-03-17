(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Kiev has not yet called for any assistance from Moscow regarding the coronavirus fight, but Russia is ready to look into such a request, if it emerges, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the latest data of the Ukrainian Health Ministry, seven cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are confirmed in the country. The first fatality was registered on March 13. Ukraine has already suspended air travel and imposed a temporary entry ban on foreign citizens to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Ukraine has not requested any assistance. Or at least we have not been informed about this through official channels. If they ask us [to help], the request will be studied together with requests from other countries," Rudenko said.

He added that although the situation around COVID-19 remained tough, the most important thing was "Ukrainian authorities' ability to implement what they signed in Paris," at the Normandy Four talks.