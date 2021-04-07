Russia Ready to Supply COVID-19 Vaccines to Other Countries on Transparent Basis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia is ready to supply vaccines against COVID-19 to countries that need them on a transparent basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pakistani newspaper The news International.

"Now the priority is vaccination of the population.

Of course, the issue of an equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines is very sensitive, especially for the poorest countries," Lavrov said.

"In this regard we are ready to deliver safe and efficient Russian vaccines on a transparent basis. A lot of work is being done on this track. We have agreements on the supply of our vaccines with more than 50 states. A number of countries have launched the production of Sputnik V," he said.