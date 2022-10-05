Russia Ready to Supply Gas Via Undamaged Nord Stream 2 Thread - Novak

Russia is ready to supply gas via the undamaged branch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters following the OPEC+ meeting held in Vienna on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russia is ready to supply gas via the undamaged branch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters following the OPEC+ meeting held in Vienna on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course, it is possible," the deputy prime minister said.