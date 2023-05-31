Russia Ready to Supply Necessary Military Equipment to Mozambique - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia is ready to supply the necessary military equipment to Mozambique to improve the country's defense capability and help fight terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Building on the existing good experience, we will be ready to supply military products required by our Mozambican friends, including those to ensure defense capability and increase anti-terrorist potential," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita.