Russia Ready to Supply Turkey With 2nd Batch of S-400 Systems - Peskov to Greek TV

Russia is ready to supply Turkey, an "old friend of Greece", with the second batch of S-400 air defense systems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Greek tv channel ANT1.

"You know, your old friend Turkey, although it is a NATO member, has very developed relations, for example, militarily and technically with our country. We are planning bilateral projects with them, because they are so sovereign that they make decisions despite their NATO membership," Peskov said.

"We have specific agreements with our Turkish partners, and we hope so. Yes," the spokesman answered when asked whether Russia would supply the second batch of the air defense systems.