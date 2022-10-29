Russia Ready to Supply Up to 500,000 Tonnes of Grain to Poorest States for Free - Moscow

Russia stands ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the world's struggling nations at no cost in the next four months, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia stands ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the world's struggling nations at no cost in the next four months, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday.

"Given that Russia has always been, and remains, a reliable partner and is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of foodstuffs, our country stands ready to deliver up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries at no cost in the next four months," Patrushev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He noted that Russia would supply grain "with participation of our long-standing partner, Turkey.

"Going back to the results of the grain deal, it should be noted that for a little over three months of its operation about 500,000 tonnes of grain have been shipped to really poor, struggling countries, according to our estimates," Patrushev said.

These countries purchased grain from Ukraine at their own expense, the minister noted.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia is suspending its participation in the grain deal formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative following a terrorist attack staged by Ukraine on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.