Russia Ready to Supply Vaccines, Medical Equipment to North Korea If Necessary - Lavrov

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia is ready to supply vaccines and medical equipment to North Korea to combat coronavirus, if Pyongyang reports such a need, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We do not record any cases that would speak of an outbreak of coronavirus infection inside the DPRK.

More than once, in contacts through our embassy with representatives of the DPRK leadership, we spoke about our readiness to provide assistance, if necessary. This certainly covers vaccines, medical equipment, if there is a need for them," Lavrov said after talks with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.