Russia Ready to Support Chinese Business in Replacing Enterprises That Left Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia is ready to support Chinese business in replacing enterprises that have left the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to support Chinese business in replacing the production facilities of Western enterprises that have left Russia," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Russia officials in the Kremlin.