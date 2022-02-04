Russia Ready to Support Large-Scale Projects in Central America - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia is ready to respond in a timely manner to new requests from Central American countries to support them in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects using its own technologies, Russian Ambassador to Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador Alexander Khokholikov told Sputnik.

"Russia is ready to respond in a timely manner to new requests from partners, to support Central Americans in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in transport, energy, logistics and agriculture using modern domestic technologies. At the same time, it is about both bilateral cooperation and work within the multilateral format through the Central American Integration System and the Central American Parliament," Khokholikov said.

According to the ambassador, the re-election of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega will contribute to the development of diverse bilateral ties since both sides have the necessary political will and a plenty of scope for joint efforts.

Strategically important projects already in existence include the Latin American Biotechnology Institute Mechnikov used for the production of anti-influenza vaccines, Khokholikov said. According to the diplomat, the training center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Managua, which teaches law enforcers of Central and South American countries, also has a high potential. In addition, the countries expect the opening of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Managua in accordance with an agreement signed in 2012.