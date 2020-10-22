Russia Ready to Take Its Most Advanced Missiles Into Account in Arms Control Talks With US

Russia is not against taking its latest missile carriers and warheads into account when discussing arms control with the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia is not against taking its latest missile carriers and warheads into account when discussing arms control with the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"When we negotiated and signed the [New START] treaty, we have taken all matters into account.

There was only one thing that was not covered � weapons that Russia has developed in response to the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, namely our newest high-precision hypersonic weapon systems. The US, like other countries, does not have such weapon systems, even though everyone is working on them and will have them some day. They tell us that we have these systems, while they do not, so we should have them added [to the treaty]. And we do not mind that, let us cover that in terms of number of both carriers and warheads," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.