Russia Ready to Talk to US, Other States, Pope to Settle Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russia is ready to hold talk with the United States, other countries, and with Pope Francis in order to find solutions to the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in the day that the United States should actively participate in negotiations to reach progress in political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, as he urged Pope Francis to talk to US President Joe Biden on the matter.

"If all this is in line with the efforts in terms of finding possible ways out, then this can be assessed positively.

But on the other hand, this statement does not say anything about the fact that someone should call (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and deal with the legislative framework, which from now on prohibits any negotiations with the Russian side," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow is ready to discuss all this with the US and France, and with the pontiff, but not to the detriment of its interests, the official added.