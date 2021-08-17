Russia Ready to Timely Compare Notes With China on Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia is ready to compare notes with China on the development of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"The change in the situation in Afghanistan will have a complex impact on the situation in the world. The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), said that the war in Afghanistan is over, that they have begun to ensure public order in Kabul and are ready to guarantee the safety of diplomatic missions of all countries," Lavrov said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian side is ready to timely compare notes with China on the development of the situation and changes in Afghanistan and to jointly respond to them," he said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.