UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Timely Compare Notes With China On Situation In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russia Ready to Timely Compare Notes With China on Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia is ready to compare notes with China on the development of the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"The change in the situation in Afghanistan will have a complex impact on the situation in the world. The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), said that the war in Afghanistan is over, that they have begun to ensure public order in Kabul and are ready to guarantee the safety of diplomatic missions of all countries," Lavrov said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian side is ready to timely compare notes with China on the development of the situation and changes in Afghanistan and to jointly respond to them," he said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants World Russia China Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

9 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

10 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.