Russia Ready To Train Additional Kenyan Officers In Counterterrorism Tactics - Ambassador

Russia Ready to Train Additional Kenyan Officers in Counterterrorism Tactics - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Moscow is ready to increase the number of spots for officers of the Kenyan counterterrorism services to undergo training in Russia if such a request comes in, Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev told Sputnik.

"Several dozens of officers from Kenya's relevant services are headed to Russia to undergo specialized training. Should the need arise, we are ready to consider a proposal to increase their number," Maksimychev said.

According to the Russian ambassador, Kenya, being "at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism, both at the national level and within the AMISOM [African Union Mission to Somalia]," highly appreciates Russia's assistance in providing its law enforcement personnel with specialized training.

"Our countries closely collaborate in fighting terrorism within the United Nations and its structural bodies.

The Kenyan leadership highly appreciates Russia's role in countering international terrorism," he added.

Kenya has long been on high alert over terrorist threats, coming specifically from al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab (banned in Russia) in neighboring Somalia. In January, Al-Shabaab carried out an attack on a military airstrip in Lamu County, killing three US servicemen. Last January, another major attack on a hotel in Nairobi left more than 20 people killed.

These and other episodes of violence prompted the US Department of State and FBI to initiate the establishment of the Kenyan Joint Terrorism Task Force under which 42 selected Kenyan investigators will receive 12 weeks of intensive counterterrorism training at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia.

