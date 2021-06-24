UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Urgently Deliver S-400, Pantsir-S1 Air Defense Systems To Minsk- Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Ready to Urgently Deliver S-400, Pantsir-S1 Air Defense Systems to Minsk- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia is ready to urgently consider possible supply of S-400 air defense systems and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes to Belarus if there is a request, Andrey Boytsov, the first deputy head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Thursday.

"We are in close contact with our Belarusian colleagues on all issues related to our defense cooperation, and if we receive an application for the supply of S-400 air defense systems and Pantsir-S1anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, it will be considered as soon as possible," Boytsov told reporters at the MILEX-2021 arms exhibition.

Igor Golub, the commander of the Belarusian air force and air defense force, said earlier that effort is underway to re-equip anti-aircraft missile forces armed with S-300 with new S-400 and Pantsir-S systems.

More Stories From World

