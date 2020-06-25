UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Use All Efforts To Start Direct Palestine-Israeli Talks - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:12 AM

Moscow stands ready to apply all efforts to start direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday on behalf of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"As an active member of the [Middle East] Quartet, Russia stands ready to make every effort to launch direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations in the interests of achieving a settlement on an internationally recognized basis: UN resolutions, Madrid principles, the Arab Peace Initiative, which provides for the creation of an independent, sovereign and territorial and contiguous Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.

