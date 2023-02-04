UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Use All Types Of Weapons Depending On Nature Of Threats - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) In the event of Ukraine's attack on Russia, Moscow is ready to use all types of weapons depending on the nature of the threats, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"Our response could be anything. Russian President (Vladimir Putin) has made this quite clear.

We have no restrictions and are prepared to use all kinds of weapons depending on the nature of the threats," Medvedev told reporters in response to a corresponding question.

The official emphasized that in accordance with the doctrinal documents, including Russia's state policy on nuclear deterrence, the response will be "swift, firm and convincing."

