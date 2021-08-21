Russia Ready to Use Its 'Capabilities' in Afghanistan If Necessary - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and is ready to use some of its capabilities there if necessary, Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Kartapolov said on Friday.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation. It is clear.

Those resources and capabilities that have to be used will be used, if necessary," Kartapolov said in an interview with Russian radio station Govorit Moskva.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government.