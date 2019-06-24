UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Welcome French Prime Minister - Senior Government Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia Ready to Welcome French Prime Minister - Senior Government Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow is ready to welcome French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe who will meet with his Russian counterpart on Monday, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

Sergei Prikhodko spoke ahead of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's trip to France.

The minister will visit Le Havre commune in northern France.

"We expect that their meeting in Le Havre is just the start of a journey. The prime ministers have a lot of things to discuss. There are a lot of questions in the Russian-French ties that require a joint search for answers and compromise. We are certainly ready to welcome Philippe if he decides to reciprocate the visit," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia France Visit Le Havre Government

Recent Stories

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

42 minutes ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

3 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

4 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

5 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.