Russia Ready to Welcome French Prime Minister - Senior Government Official

Moscow is ready to welcome French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe who will meet with his Russian counterpart on Monday, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

Sergei Prikhodko spoke ahead of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's trip to France.

The minister will visit Le Havre commune in northern France.

"We expect that their meeting in Le Havre is just the start of a journey. The prime ministers have a lot of things to discuss. There are a lot of questions in the Russian-French ties that require a joint search for answers and compromise. We are certainly ready to welcome Philippe if he decides to reciprocate the visit," he said.