Russia Ready To Work For Bilateral Normalization With Any US President - Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia is open to working with any president of the United States as the normalization of bilateral relations remains a priority for Moscow, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, said.

Slutsky believes that Russia-US relations are unlikely to change dramatically for the better with the change of the US president, given that Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate who claimed having won the vote on Saturday, has earlier described Russia as the US' key adversary.

 "But Russia ” and this has been declared at the highest level ” is ready to work with any US president. The normalization of the bilateral relations is still one of the priorities, including for the parliament.

We will analyze all aspects and opportunities of the Russian-US dialogue at a round table of the State Duma [lower house] at the end of November," the lawmaker told journalists.

Slutsky said that he meant not a new "restart" of relations, but rather a search for constructive cooperation, primarily in such spheres as global health care, strategic stability, arms control, cyber security and peaceful space.

Earlier in the day, incumbent US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump once again denounced Biden's victory in the election and claimed instead that he had won the vote, with 71,000,000 legal votes.

