Russia Ready to Work on Implementation of IAEA Initiative on Safety of ZNPP - Rosatom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia is ready to further work on the implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) initiative to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with IAEA head Rafael Grossi in Russia's Kaliningrad. The sides discussed the safety of the ZNPP.

"The participants of the meeting discussed the state of affairs around the initiative of the IAEA director general to ensure nuclear and security safety at the Zaporizhzhiz NPP. The readiness of the Russian side to continue work on its implementation was emphasized," Rosatom wrote on Telegram.