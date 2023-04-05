Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Work On Implementation Of IAEA Initiative On Safety Of ZNPP - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia Ready to Work on Implementation of IAEA Initiative on Safety of ZNPP - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia is ready to further work on the implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) initiative to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with IAEA head Rafael Grossi in Russia's Kaliningrad. The sides discussed the safety of the ZNPP.

"The participants of the meeting discussed the state of affairs around the initiative of the IAEA director general to ensure nuclear and security safety at the Zaporizhzhiz NPP. The readiness of the Russian side to continue work on its implementation was emphasized," Rosatom wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Kaliningrad

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

35 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

40 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.