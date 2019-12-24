UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Work On New Arms Control Agreements -President Vladimir Putin

Tue 24th December 2019

Russia is ready to work on new agreements in the sphere of arms control, but will continue to develop its own nuclear potential unless such deals are in effect, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia is ready to work on new agreements in the sphere of arms control, but will continue to develop its own nuclear potential unless such deals are in effect, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to work on new agreements in the field of arms control.

However, until this process is launched, we will continue to strengthen our own nuclear forces," Putin said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

The president highlighted the rearmament of the Strategic Missile Forces with modern Yars and Avangard missile systems and the strengthening powers of the Navy with Borei-A strategic missile submarines as relevant security measures.

"Of course, we will continue to work on creation of other promising systems that are capable of ensuring guaranteed deterrence of aggression against Russia and our allies," the president added.

