Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is ready to contribute and work together to prevent conflicts from taking place on the African continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our country will continue to contribute to the settlement of the current crises and the prevention of new tension hotbeds on the continent, to the combating of terrorism and extremism, pandemics and hunger, to strengthening food, environment and information security," Putin said at a reception for the guests of the Russia-Africa Summit in St.

Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.