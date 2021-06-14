UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Work Together With US On New START Arms Control Treaty - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow's commitment to work jointly with Washington on the New START treaty.

"We know what constitutes priorities for the US side. And this is, generally speaking, a process that needs to be advanced at the professional level along the lines of the Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry on the Russian side, the Pentagon and State Department of the US side. We are prepared for this work," Putin said in an interview with NBC.

The Russian leader added that if conditions for arms control negotiations were established after his meeting with US President Joe Biden, Russia would not refuse to discuss them.

"We've heard signals that the US side would like to see these negotiations resumed at the expert level of professionals. We will see if the conditions for this have been created following the summit. Of course, we are not saying no. We are ready to do this work," Putin said.

