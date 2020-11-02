Russia Ready To Work With Any Elected President of Moldova - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia is ready to work with whoever is elected the president of Moldova, but believes that it is too early to forecast the results, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Monday.

"We are ready to work with the people of Moldova.

Whoever the people of Moldova choose, we will be ready to work with anyone," Rudenko said.

The deputy foreign minister added that it was too early to analyze the results after the first tour and ahead of the runoff.

"It would be premature to make any forecasts now," Rudenko said.